JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Looking for something fun to do this month? Here’s a list of events going on around Jackson. (Also listed are important national dates.)
- February 2 – JMAA Job Fair
- February 2 – The Gallows Live Trivia and Game Night
- February 2 – Paint a “Love” Porch Leaner
- February 2 – Caffeine and Vaccines
- February 2 – Music of the Mississippi Delta
- February 2 – Key to the Community Luncheon
- February 2 – Marbin at Duling Hall
- February 2-5 – Tree Sale
- February 2-13 – Just Stopped By to See the Man performances
- February 3 – 2022 Jackson Mississippi Chapter Annual Banquet
- February 3 – Valentine’s Cookie Decorating
- February 3 – Video Game Night
- February 4 – Hinds County Legal Clinic
- February 4 – Spoken Soul
- February 4 – Unseen by Justin Hardiman
- February 4 – Middle-earth Battle Companies Campaign
- February 4 – ABC Chili Cookoff and Cornhole Tournament
- February 5 – Bacchus Ball
- February 5 – Wolfpack show
- February 5 – Dad’s Summit
- February 5 – National Barrel Horse Association show
- February 5 – 22nd Annual Groundhog Grappler
- February 5 – Mississippi Boychoir’s Male Honor Choir
- February 6 – Candle Making Galentine’s Day Party
- February 7 – Fenian’s Karaoke Monday
- February 7 – Consent or Coercion at The Bean
- February 9-11 – Hidden Figures: The Movement of Mathematics performances
- February 10 – 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards
- February 10 – Lost Pizza Co. Trivia Game Night
- February 10 – Meant to Brie
- February 11 – Hearts of Gold Gala
- February 11 – The Kickback: A Live Music Showcase and Hangout
- February 11 – Synergy Soul Tribe Meetup
- February 11 – A Night at the Masquerade Ball
- February 11 – Senior Day at Jackson Medical Mall Thad Cochran Center
- February 11-13 – Mississippi Agriculture and Outdoor Expo
- February 13 – Super Bowl Sunday Pre-Game and Watch Party
- February 13 – The Salvation Army’s SOUPer Bowl
- February 15 – Trivia Tuesday at Cultivation Food Hall
- February 15 – Dixie National Quarter Horse Show Speed Events
- February 16 – Shaggy’s on the Rez SINGO Music Bingo
- February 16 – Full Moon Manifestation “heARTful”
- February 17 – Theory of a Deadman and Shaman’s Harvest show
- February 17 – Kevin Hart show
- February 18 – Kevin Hart show
- February 19 – SAA Virtual Talent Hunt
- February 19 – A Night of Love with Leela James and Raheem Devaughn
- February 22 – Game Night at The Game Box
- February 25 – Tablescapes Luncheon and Fashion Show
- February 26 – Psychic and Holistic Fair
- February 26 – Wale at Hal & Mal’s
- February 26 – Curvy Chic Business Brunch
- February 26-27 – Annual Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society show
Here’s what’s going on nationally in February:
- February 1 – Lunar New Year
- February 2 – Groundhog Day
- February 13 – Super Bowl LVI
- February 14 – Valentine’s Day
- February 21 – President’s Day
- All February – Black History Month