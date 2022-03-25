JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – April is will be here soon, and we’re now in the full swing of spring. It’s time to make some plans to soak up the spring weather. There’s a handful of important national dates in April, too.
Here’s what’s happening in Central Mississippi:
- April 1 – Brass Quintet performance
- April 2 – Hot Diggity Dog 5K Run/Walk
- April 2 – 5K/8K “Racing for Donation”
- April 2 – Day with Da Boom
- April 2 – NatureFEST
- April 2- Southern Social
- April 2 – 60-mile yard sale
- April 2 – Art in the Park
- April 2 – “Fight Against Obesity” 5K Run
- April 2-3 – “The Wizard of Oz” ballet performance
- Ends April 9 – Clinton Spring Cleanup
- April 9 – Annual Township Jazz Festival
- April 9 – Spring Marketplace
- April 9 – Kids Fest
- April 9 – Leap 4 the Lily Pad
- April 9 – Spring into Wellness 5K and Health Fair
- April 11 – Taste of Mississippi
- April 14 – Magnolia Beef and Poultry Expo
- April 15 – KEM and Babyface performance
- April 20 – STOMP performance
- April 22-24 – Vintage Market Days
- April 23 – Over the Edge charity event
- April 23 – Community Cleanup Day
- April 23 – Vicksburg National Cemetery Cleaning Event
- April 29 – Gladys Knight performance
- April 29 – Pearl Day Concert
- April 30 – River City Toy Fest
- April 30 – Natchez Trace Festival
here’s what’s happening in the Pine Belt:
- April 2 – Hattiesburg Half Marathon
- April 7 – Free cancer screenings
- April 8 – Wine Down Downtown
- April 16 – Outdoor Flea Market and Craft Show
- April 23 – Downtown Crawfish Jam
- April 23 – Brett Young performance
Here’s what’s going on nationally in April:
- April 1 – April Fools’ Day
- April 2 – Beginning of Ramadan
- April 10 – Palm Sunday
- April 15 – Good Friday, Passover
- April 17 – Easter
- April 18 – Tax Day
- April 22 – Earth Day
- April 24 – Orthodox Easter