JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – August is a Southerner’s worst nightmare with boiling temperatures and suffocating humidity. For parents, August also means kids are either back in school or about to be.
It can be a stressful month, but here’s some events to help you and your family unwind.
Central Mississippi:
- August 2 – National Night Out – Richland
- August 2 – Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert – Brandon
- August 4 – Fondren Live – Jackson
- August 5 – K-Pop Mini Summer Bash – Jackson
- August 5-7 – Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo – Jackson
- August 6 – Ballroom Dance – Jackson
- August 8 – Murder Mystery Dinner – Jackson
- August 10 – Trivia Night at Hal & Mal’s – Jackson
- August 12 – Moss Fest Summer Showcase Tour – Jackson
- August 13 – Rap It Up Teen Summit – Terry
- August 13 – Second Saturday – Jackson
- August 14 – Bottomless Mimosa Festival – Natchez
- August 16 – Barks and Brews – Brookhaven
- August 18 – Little Chef Night – Brandon
- August 20 – Mississippi Book Festival – Jackson
- August 20 – Mystery Dinner Theatre – Ridgeland
- August 20 – Whiskey Myers performance – Brandon
- August 21 – Jamey Johnson performance – Brandon
- August 26 – Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Flowood
- August 26-27 – Red Brick Roads 2022 – Clinton
- August 27 – Open Car Show – Jackson
- August 27 – Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll performance – Brandon
Pine Belt:
- August 1 – Mothers’ Milk Bank Drive – Hattiesburg
- August 2 – National Night Out – Laurel
- August 2 – National Night Out – Picayune
- August 4 – Josh Turner performance – Hattiesburg
- August 6 – First Saturday Downtown – Hattiesburg
- August 6 – City-Wide Rummage Sale – Laurel
- August 6 – New Hope Animal Rescue Adoption Event – Petal
- August 6 – Petal Farmers Market – Petal
- August 6 – Third Annual Summer Luau – Hattiesburg
- August 12 – Paint and Sip “Reggae Edition” – Hattiesburg
- August 12-13 – RISE Hot Air Balloon Festival – Hattiesburg
- August 19 – Denim and Diamonds – Hattiesburg
- August 19 – Zoostock 2022 – Hattiesburg
- August 19 – Wine Down Downtown – Laurel
- August 20 – The Avenues-Wide Yard Sale – Hattiesburg
- August 25 – Women in Business Forum – Laurel
- August 25 – Annual Fall Dinner Banquet – Collins
Parents can also check out this list of Back to School events going on right now.