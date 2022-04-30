JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – May is rolling in with more Spring flowers and rain showers. The last thing Mississippi needs is more rain showers this month! Be sure to enjoy May while it lasts, before the temperature starts reaching 90° in a month or so. Many of this month’s activities revolve around the outdoors, so mark your calendar and don’t forget your sunscreen.

Central Mississippi:

Pine Belt:

Nationally:

  • May 5 – Cinco de Mayo
  • May 8 – Mother’s Day
  • May 30 – Memorial Day