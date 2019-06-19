What’s Working: Student Creates Wind-powered Clinton- It Could be the City of Tomorrow

What if the city of Clinton was powered entirely by wind? We recently met a young innovator who specializes in big ideas on a small scale.

The environment continues to be a concern worldwide. Clean energy is key, and what’s cleaner than the wind?

Destiny Burgess became inspired on family trips through the middle of America. The windmills she saw gave her a great idea for a science project. With a little help from some older relatives, Destiny created a quieter, cleaner Clinton.

Destiny explains, “It’s mimicking a giant town, but in a little version, and it’s all going to be powered by a windmill.”

All it takes is a gentle breeze, in this case, a desk top fan will do the trick.

Destiny says, “Power generates in the red turbine, and it powers to the city, and the city generates it to other things.”

That includes cardboard buildings on felt grass, that line roads made of play tape.

Destiny says, “We have the water tower, the church and a few houses except, they’re more in popping colors.”

And why not? This is Destiny’s vision after all, except for the cars, those belong to her little brother.

Destiny admits, “He didn’t know until we told him.”

He didn’t mind. It’s a small price to pay for progress.

The stronger the wind, the brighter the lights.

Destiny is especially proud of the way the stained glass window lights up in the church.

By the way, Destiny received an A on her Science Project.