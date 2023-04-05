JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced scheduled trash drop-off times and locations for April 6 through April 8.

Trash drop off: Thursday, April 6 & Friday, April 7

Dumpsters will be available for residents between 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the parking lot of the Old Dillard’s at the Metrocenter Mall. Leaders said only household trash can be dropped off.

Trash must be in a contractor/commercial trash can bag

Bags must be securely tied and contained in the vehicle

All trash must be contained in the tied contractor/trash bag

No tires, bulk items, no construction material, or hazardous waste will be accepted

Trash drop off: Saturday, April 8

Household trash will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm. Saturday at the city landfill at Interstate 55 South Frontage Road in Byram.

There will be no roll off dumpster day on Saturday, April 8, according to officials.