You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor
Djsasso // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Anniston-Oxford, AL Metro Area
– Migration to Anniston in 2015-2019: 62
– Migration from Anniston to Jackson: 94 (#12 most common destination from Anniston)
– Net migration: 32 to Jackson
Photolitherland // Wikicommons
#49. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area
– Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 64
– Migration from Little Rock to Jackson: 75 (#67 most common destination from Little Rock)
– Net migration: 11 to Jackson
Michael Shake // Shutterstock
#48. Toledo, OH Metro Area
– Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 64
– Migration from Toledo to Jackson: 0
– Net migration: 64 to Toledo
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#47. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area
– Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 66
– Migration from Omaha to Jackson: 2 (#190 most common destination from Omaha)
– Net migration: 64 to Omaha
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#46. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area
– Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 67
– Migration from Indianapolis to Jackson: 129 (#85 most common destination from Indianapolis)
– Net migration: 62 to Jackson
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor
Canva
#45. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area
– Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 70
– Migration from Cincinnati to Jackson: 8 (#227 most common destination from Cincinnati)
– Net migration: 62 to Cincinnati
Sleepydre // Wikicommons
#44. Akron, OH Metro Area
– Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 72
– Migration from Akron to Jackson: 0
– Net migration: 72 to Akron
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Rochester, NY Metro Area
– Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 73
– Migration from Rochester to Jackson: 0
– Net migration: 73 to Rochester
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#42. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area
– Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 80
– Migration from Detroit to Jackson: 95 (#124 most common destination from Detroit)
– Net migration: 15 to Jackson
David Wilson // Flickr
#41. Knoxville, TN Metro Area
– Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 83
– Migration from Knoxville to Jackson: 16 (#151 most common destination from Knoxville)
– Net migration: 67 to Knoxville
You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Jackson
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#40. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area
– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 85
– Migration from New York to Jackson: 15 (#318 most common destination from New York)
– Net migration: 70 to New York
Wikimedia
#39. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area
– Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 86
– Migration from Oklahoma City to Jackson: 29 (#143 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
– Net migration: 57 to Oklahoma City
VisitCentralFL // Flickr
#38. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area
– Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 87
– Migration from Lakeland to Jackson: 23 (#122 most common destination from Lakeland)
– Net migration: 64 to Lakeland
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons
#37. Montgomery, AL Metro Area
– Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 87
– Migration from Montgomery to Jackson: 44 (#59 most common destination from Montgomery)
– Net migration: 43 to Montgomery
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#36. Columbia, SC Metro Area
– Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 103
– Migration from Columbia to Jackson: 0
– Net migration: 103 to Columbia
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Jackson metro area
Public Domain
#35. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area
– Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 106
– Migration from Beaumont to Jackson: 128 (#16 most common destination from Beaumont)
– Net migration: 22 to Jackson
Pixabay
#34. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area
– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 109
– Migration from San Antonio to Jackson: 85 (#130 most common destination from San Antonio)
– Net migration: 24 to San Antonio
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#33. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area
– Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 114
– Migration from Crestview to Jackson: 28 (#99 most common destination from Crestview)
– Net migration: 86 to Crestview
Atlpedia// Wikimedia
#32. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area
– Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 116
– Migration from Durham to Jackson: 39 (#97 most common destination from Durham)
– Net migration: 77 to Durham
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area
– Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 116
– Migration from Pensacola to Jackson: 130 (#57 most common destination from Pensacola)
– Net migration: 14 to Jackson
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Jackson that require a graduate degree
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#30. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area
– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 118
– Migration from Tampa to Jackson: 14 (#284 most common destination from Tampa)
– Net migration: 104 to Tampa
randy andy // Shutterstock
#29. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area
– Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 118
– Migration from Las Vegas to Jackson: 136 (#86 most common destination from Las Vegas)
– Net migration: 18 to Jackson
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#28. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area
– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 121
– Migration from Orlando to Jackson: 56 (#152 most common destination from Orlando)
– Net migration: 65 to Orlando
tweber1// Wikimedia
#27. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area
– Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 123
– Migration from Winston to Jackson: 0
– Net migration: 123 to Winston
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area
– Migration to Daphne in 2015-2019: 126
– Migration from Daphne to Jackson: 77 (#19 most common destination from Daphne)
– Net migration: 49 to Daphne
You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Jackson
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#25. Salem, OR Metro Area
– Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 127
– Migration from Salem to Jackson: 0
– Net migration: 127 to Salem
Imilious // Wikicommons
#24. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area
– Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 128
– Migration from Chattanooga to Jackson: 38 (#67 most common destination from Chattanooga)
– Net migration: 90 to Chattanooga
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area
– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 129
– Migration from Miami to Jackson: 157 (#129 most common destination from Miami)
– Net migration: 28 to Jackson
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area
– Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 133
– Migration from Clarksville to Jackson: 1 (#177 most common destination from Clarksville)
– Net migration: 132 to Clarksville
Canva
#21. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area
– Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 134
– Migration from Cleveland to Jackson: 0
– Net migration: 134 to Cleveland
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Jackson that require a bachelor’s degree
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#20. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area
– Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 144
– Migration from Minneapolis to Jackson: 0
– Net migration: 144 to Minneapolis
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#19. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area
– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 159
– Migration from Los Angeles to Jackson: 213 (#146 most common destination from Los Angeles)
– Net migration: 54 to Jackson
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#18. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 176
– Migration from St. Louis to Jackson: 38 (#191 most common destination from St. Louis)
– Net migration: 138 to St. Louis
Library of Congress
#17. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area
– Migration to Auburn in 2015-2019: 181
– Migration from Auburn to Jackson: 23 (#75 most common destination from Auburn)
– Net migration: 158 to Auburn
davidwilson1949 // Flickr
#16. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area
– Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 182
– Migration from Fayetteville to Jackson: 22 (#137 most common destination from Fayetteville)
– Net migration: 160 to Fayetteville
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor
f11photo // Shutterstock
#15. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area
– Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 198
– Migration from Nashville to Jackson: 238 (#52 most common destination from Nashville)
– Net migration: 40 to Jackson
Pixabay
#14. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area
– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 218
– Migration from Austin to Jackson: 200 (#69 most common destination from Austin)
– Net migration: 18 to Austin
Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock
#13. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area
– Migration to Tuscaloosa in 2015-2019: 249
– Migration from Tuscaloosa to Jackson: 0
– Net migration: 249 to Tuscaloosa
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area
– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 324
– Migration from Washington to Jackson: 174 (#171 most common destination from Washington)
– Net migration: 150 to Washington
Philip Lange // Shutterstock
#11. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area
– Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 337
– Migration from Baton Rouge to Jackson: 448 (#11 most common destination from Baton Rouge)
– Net migration: 111 to Jackson
You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor
Pedro Szekely // flickr
#10. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
– Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 363
– Migration from New Orleans to Jackson: 502 (#15 most common destination from New Orleans)
– Net migration: 139 to Jackson
M Floyd // Flickr
#9. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area
– Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 366
– Migration from Birmingham to Jackson: 173 (#34 most common destination from Birmingham)
– Net migration: 193 to Birmingham
skeeze // Pixabay
#8. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area
– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 417
– Migration from Houston to Jackson: 158 (#134 most common destination from Houston)
– Net migration: 259 to Houston
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area
– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 479
– Migration from Chicago to Jackson: 610 (#89 most common destination from Chicago)
– Net migration: 131 to Jackson
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’
#6. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area
– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 506
– Migration from Jacksonville to Jackson: 80 (#119 most common destination from Jacksonville)
– Net migration: 426 to Jacksonville
You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor
Noel Pennington//Flickr
#5. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area
– Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 781
– Migration from Memphis to Jackson: 1,170 (#4 most common destination from Memphis)
– Net migration: 389 to Jackson
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area
– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 811
– Migration from Atlanta to Jackson: 600 (#73 most common destination from Atlanta)
– Net migration: 211 to Atlanta
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area
– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 911
– Migration from Dallas to Jackson: 320 (#91 most common destination from Dallas)
– Net migration: 591 to Dallas
Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia
#2. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area
– Migration to Hattiesburg in 2015-2019: 978
– Migration from Hattiesburg to Jackson: 1,274 (#2 most common destination from Hattiesburg)
– Net migration: 296 to Jackson
Woodlot// Wikimedia
#1. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area
– Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 1,196
– Migration from Gulfport to Jackson: 2,158 (#1 most common destination from Gulfport)
– Net migration: 962 to Jackson
You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Jackson