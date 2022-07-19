Stacker compiled a list of where people in Jackson, MS Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Jackson between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Anniston-Oxford, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Anniston in 2015-2019: 62

– Migration from Anniston to Jackson: 94 (#12 most common destination from Anniston)

– Net migration: 32 to Jackson

#49. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 64

– Migration from Little Rock to Jackson: 75 (#67 most common destination from Little Rock)

– Net migration: 11 to Jackson

#48. Toledo, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 64

– Migration from Toledo to Jackson: 0

– Net migration: 64 to Toledo

#47. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

– Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 66

– Migration from Omaha to Jackson: 2 (#190 most common destination from Omaha)

– Net migration: 64 to Omaha

#46. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 67

– Migration from Indianapolis to Jackson: 129 (#85 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Net migration: 62 to Jackson

#45. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 70

– Migration from Cincinnati to Jackson: 8 (#227 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 62 to Cincinnati

#44. Akron, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 72

– Migration from Akron to Jackson: 0

– Net migration: 72 to Akron

#43. Rochester, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 73

– Migration from Rochester to Jackson: 0

– Net migration: 73 to Rochester

#42. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 80

– Migration from Detroit to Jackson: 95 (#124 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 15 to Jackson

#41. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 83

– Migration from Knoxville to Jackson: 16 (#151 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Net migration: 67 to Knoxville

#40. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 85

– Migration from New York to Jackson: 15 (#318 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 70 to New York

#39. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 86

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Jackson: 29 (#143 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 57 to Oklahoma City

#38. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 87

– Migration from Lakeland to Jackson: 23 (#122 most common destination from Lakeland)

– Net migration: 64 to Lakeland

#37. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 87

– Migration from Montgomery to Jackson: 44 (#59 most common destination from Montgomery)

– Net migration: 43 to Montgomery

#36. Columbia, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 103

– Migration from Columbia to Jackson: 0

– Net migration: 103 to Columbia

#35. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 106

– Migration from Beaumont to Jackson: 128 (#16 most common destination from Beaumont)

– Net migration: 22 to Jackson

#34. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 109

– Migration from San Antonio to Jackson: 85 (#130 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 24 to San Antonio

#33. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 114

– Migration from Crestview to Jackson: 28 (#99 most common destination from Crestview)

– Net migration: 86 to Crestview

#32. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 116

– Migration from Durham to Jackson: 39 (#97 most common destination from Durham)

– Net migration: 77 to Durham

#31. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 116

– Migration from Pensacola to Jackson: 130 (#57 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Net migration: 14 to Jackson

#30. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 118

– Migration from Tampa to Jackson: 14 (#284 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 104 to Tampa

#29. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 118

– Migration from Las Vegas to Jackson: 136 (#86 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 18 to Jackson

#28. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 121

– Migration from Orlando to Jackson: 56 (#152 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 65 to Orlando

#27. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 123

– Migration from Winston to Jackson: 0

– Net migration: 123 to Winston

#26. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Daphne in 2015-2019: 126

– Migration from Daphne to Jackson: 77 (#19 most common destination from Daphne)

– Net migration: 49 to Daphne

#25. Salem, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 127

– Migration from Salem to Jackson: 0

– Net migration: 127 to Salem

#24. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

– Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 128

– Migration from Chattanooga to Jackson: 38 (#67 most common destination from Chattanooga)

– Net migration: 90 to Chattanooga

#23. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 129

– Migration from Miami to Jackson: 157 (#129 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 28 to Jackson

#22. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 133

– Migration from Clarksville to Jackson: 1 (#177 most common destination from Clarksville)

– Net migration: 132 to Clarksville

#21. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 134

– Migration from Cleveland to Jackson: 0

– Net migration: 134 to Cleveland

#20. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 144

– Migration from Minneapolis to Jackson: 0

– Net migration: 144 to Minneapolis

#19. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 159

– Migration from Los Angeles to Jackson: 213 (#146 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 54 to Jackson

#18. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 176

– Migration from St. Louis to Jackson: 38 (#191 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 138 to St. Louis

#17. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Auburn in 2015-2019: 181

– Migration from Auburn to Jackson: 23 (#75 most common destination from Auburn)

– Net migration: 158 to Auburn

#16. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 182

– Migration from Fayetteville to Jackson: 22 (#137 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 160 to Fayetteville

#15. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 198

– Migration from Nashville to Jackson: 238 (#52 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 40 to Jackson

#14. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 218

– Migration from Austin to Jackson: 200 (#69 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 18 to Austin

#13. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Tuscaloosa in 2015-2019: 249

– Migration from Tuscaloosa to Jackson: 0

– Net migration: 249 to Tuscaloosa

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 324

– Migration from Washington to Jackson: 174 (#171 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 150 to Washington

#11. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 337

– Migration from Baton Rouge to Jackson: 448 (#11 most common destination from Baton Rouge)

– Net migration: 111 to Jackson

#10. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 363

– Migration from New Orleans to Jackson: 502 (#15 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Net migration: 139 to Jackson

#9. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 366

– Migration from Birmingham to Jackson: 173 (#34 most common destination from Birmingham)

– Net migration: 193 to Birmingham

#8. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 417

– Migration from Houston to Jackson: 158 (#134 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 259 to Houston

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 479

– Migration from Chicago to Jackson: 610 (#89 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 131 to Jackson

#6. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 506

– Migration from Jacksonville to Jackson: 80 (#119 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 426 to Jacksonville

#5. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 781

– Migration from Memphis to Jackson: 1,170 (#4 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 389 to Jackson

#4. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 811

– Migration from Atlanta to Jackson: 600 (#73 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 211 to Atlanta

#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 911

– Migration from Dallas to Jackson: 320 (#91 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 591 to Dallas

#2. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Hattiesburg in 2015-2019: 978

– Migration from Hattiesburg to Jackson: 1,274 (#2 most common destination from Hattiesburg)

– Net migration: 296 to Jackson

#1. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 1,196

– Migration from Gulfport to Jackson: 2,158 (#1 most common destination from Gulfport)

– Net migration: 962 to Jackson

