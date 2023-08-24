CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Clinton prepares for the 7th annual Red Brick Roads Festival, organizers announced some roads will be closed for the event.

Closed Thursday 4:00 p.m. – Saturday midnight:

West Leake St. between Jefferson St. and Capitol St.

Monroe St. between W. Leake St. and Main St.

Closed Friday 3:00 p.m. – Saturday midnight:

West Leake St. between East and Capitol St.

Jefferson St. between Main St. and Lawson St.

Monroe St. between Main St. and Lawson St.

Organizers said no one will be allowed to drive in the event area during the blocked times.

The event will be held Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26 in Olde Towne Clinton.

Organizers announced that Flow Tribe, an American funk rock band based in New Orleans, Louisiana, will headline the festival on Saturday evening. Nashville-based artist Jervis Campbell will be the headliner for opening night.

Attendees will be able to enjoy live music, good, crafts, and art vendors. There will also be a wide selection of craft beer.

Visit the official festival website for more information and to purchase tickets