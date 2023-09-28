JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The entertainment lineup has been announced for the upcoming 59th annual Dixie National Rodeo!

The event runs February 9-17, 2024, at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.

“We are excited to announce this year’s entertainment lineup for the annual Dixie National Rodeo,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, and as we’ve seen shows sell out quickly in years past, I encourage the public to purchase their tickets in advance.”

Dixie National Rodeo performances are as follows:

Friday, February 9, at 7:00 p.m. – Jameson Rodgers

Saturday, February 10, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – Tracy Byrd

Sunday February 11, at 2:00 p.m. – Chris Cagle

Wednesday, February 14, at 7:00 p.m. – Megan Moroney

Thursday, February 15, at 7:00 p.m. – Sammy Kershaw

Friday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. – Corey Kent

Saturday, February 17, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – Parmalee

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 29, 2023, at the Mississippi Coliseum Box Office, or online at www.ticketmaster.com and https://www.dixienational.org.

Gipson announced that fairgoers will experience a ‘Taste of the Dixie National Rodeo’ at this year’s upcoming Mississippi State Fair.

Daily Taste of the Dixie National Rodeo shows will run throughout the duration of the fair and will include bull riding, calf scrambles, bucking broncs, live entertainment and rodeo clowns.

Special guest Forrie J. Smith, who is known for his role as Lloyd Pierce on the hit show “Yellowstone,” will also make an appearance at the Taste of the Dixie National Rodeo to meet and greet fans October 7-8.