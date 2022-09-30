JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Change the Pattern will support free admission to the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on Saturday, October 1.

Admission to the Two Mississippi Museums is free every Sunday.

“We are grateful to Change the Pattern for their generous support which allows free admission to all visitors for all exhibits,” said Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

Change the Pattern is an initiative of the National AIDS Memorial and Southern AIDS Coalition, in partnership with Gilead Sciences to bring displays of the AIDS Memorial Quilt to twelve Southern states. The program will raise awareness about health disparities and social justice issues that continue to disproportionately impact communities of color.

Museum hours are Tuesday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum—Two Mississippi Museums—are located at 222 North Street in Jackson.