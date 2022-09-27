JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson could receive at least $84,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds due to a dollar-for-dollar match program.

The funds are expected to be put towards water and sewer infrastructure in Hinds County. In an interview Monday afternoon with WJTV 12 News, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said the City of Jackson had not yet applied for these fund.

With applications due Friday, Jackson officials said there should be no issue.

“We voted for it to approve the applications, and they should have been sent to this state at that point in time,” said Jackson City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1.

“Everything is right on time,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “We’re making sure that we do all of our homework, and we’re going to meet our deadline, and we’re going to have a robust request. The question then becomes that that be met.”

According to Lumumba, the City of Jackson has been working with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on developing the ARPA funds request.