JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorneys for William “Polo” Edwards have asked the Hinds County Circuit Court to grant a reasonable bond for their client.

This comes after a mistrial was declared in Edwards’ case. Judge Faye Peterson declared the mistrial on Tuesday, August 29 after the jury could not reach a unanimous decision.

Edwards was on trial for allegedly killing Better Men Society Founder Robert Davis inside Shadow Robinson’s Clinton home on May 1, 2022.

Edwards was arrested in connection to the case after a chase in New Orleans on May 3, 2022. He was indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County. Edwards pled not guilty and was being held on no bond.

Edwards’ attorneys said the previous order from the court indicated its concern that their client posed a risk of flight. However, they said evidence presented at the trial showed that there was no evidentiary basis for the state to request or be granted an instruction allowing the jury to infer guilt from flight.

The attorneys said Edwards has indicated that he will honor the terms of the bond set by the court, and the state cannot produce any evidence to suggest otherwise.

The attorneys asked to court to set a reasonable bond in this case or to set this motion for a hearing.

The request was submitted on September 15, 2023.