HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond has been denied for William “Polo” Edwards in connection to a Clinton murder case.

Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson ruled that Edwards poses a special danger to the community and that he poses a flight risk despite general denials by his attorneys.

Edwards’ attorneys had requested a bond hearing for their client after a mistrial was declared in the case. Peterson declared the mistrial on Tuesday, August 29 after the jury could not reach a unanimous decision.

Edwards was on trial for allegedly killing Better Men Society Founder Robert Davis inside Shadow Robinson’s Clinton home on May 1, 2022.

Edwards was arrested in connection to the case after a chase in New Orleans on May 3, 2022. He was indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County. Edwards pled not guilty.