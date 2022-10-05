HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Men Society Founder Robert Davis was denied bond on Wednesday, October 5.

Judge Faye Peterson determined that William “Polo” Edwards was deemed a flight risk during a bond hearing.

Edwards previously appeared in court on September 13 where he pled not guilty to murder. He was previously indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County on Friday, August 26.

Investigators said Davis was killed inside a Clinton home on Hannah Drive on Sunday, May 1.

Police identified Edwards as the suspect. He was arrested after a chase in New Orleans on Tuesday, May 3.

A Hinds County jury indicted Edwards more than three months after his arrest. His indictment noted that he was previously convicted of possession of cocaine in 1996 and false pretense in 1997.