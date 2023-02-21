HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Men Society Founder Robert Davis appeared in court on Tuesday, February 21.

William “Polo” Edwards appeared in front of Circuit Judge Faye Peterson. He was initially scheduled to go on trial in March, but his legal council said evidence in the case is still being processed.

Edwards’ lawyer hopes his client will be granted bond.

“It’s not unusual at all, especially in cases where the charges are so serious. Right? They want to make sure they do everything right. I want to make sure they and I do everything right. So, that’s not that unusual at all,” said Thomas Fortner, the attorney for Edwards.

Edwards was denied bond in October 2022. At that time, Peterson determined that Edwards was deemed a flight risk.

Edwards previously appeared in court on September 13 where he pled not guilty to murder. He was previously indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County on Friday, August 26.

Investigators said Davis was killed inside a Clinton home on Hannah Drive on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Police identified Edwards as the suspect. He was arrested after a chase in New Orleans on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

A Hinds County jury indicted Edwards more than three months after his arrest. His indictment noted that he was previously convicted of possession of cocaine in 1996 and false pretense in 1997.

Edwards is expected to appear in a special setting in mid to late August.