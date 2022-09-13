HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Society Founder Bobby Davis pled not guilty in the case.

William “Polo” Edwards appeared in court on Tuesday, September 13. He was previously indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County on Friday, August 26.

Investigators said Davis was killed inside a Clinton home on Hannah Drive on Sunday, May 1.

Police identified Edwards as the suspect. He was arrested after a chase in New Orleans on Tuesday, May 3. He was denied bond on a first degree murder charge.

A Hinds County jury indicted Edwards more than three months after his arrest.

His indictment noted that he was previously convicted of possession of cocaine in 1996 and false pretense in 1997.