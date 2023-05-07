JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Jackson/Hinds Library System announced the Willie Morris Library, located on Old Canton Road in Jackson, will reopen on Monday, May 8.

The library will reopen to the public at 9:00 a.m.

Officials said the library closed on January 28, 2023, due to substantial water damage caused by broken pipes.

Patrons should ask the information desk for the key to the restroom until repairs are completed. The library meeting room remains unavailable until repairs are completed. Patrons will find the book drop moved closer to the curbside to make it easier to return books without walking far from your car. Jackson/Hinds Library System