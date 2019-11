JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Today is the first day for the lottery in Mississippi.

Walt Grayson and Jade Bulecza tried their luck on television live.

During the 4:00 o’clock newscast on 12 News, Grayson was declared a scratch-off winner.

His prize for winning is a free scratch-off ticket.

Lottery tickets are available in roughly 1,200 convenience stores and other sites across the state.