MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) hosted its annual District 7 Equipment Operators Roadeo in McComb on Thursday, March 3.

The Roadeo allowed heavy equipment operators to improve technique and learn new skills. District 7 winners are as follows:

Lowboy : Allen L. Stewart (First), Eric L. Grant (Second) and Michael D. Pritchett (Third).

: Allen L. Stewart (First), Eric L. Grant (Second) and Michael D. Pritchett (Third). Single-Axle Dump Truck : Allen L. Stewart (First), Coly Smith (Second) and Michael C. Jones (Third).

: Allen L. Stewart (First), Coly Smith (Second) and Michael C. Jones (Third). Tandem-Axle Dump Truck : Michael D. Pritchett (First), Donnell Hobbs (Second) and Charles D. McDaniel (Third).

: Michael D. Pritchett (First), Donnell Hobbs (Second) and Charles D. McDaniel (Third). Backhoe : Jake Burge (First), Jamie Wallace (Second) and John H. Adcox (Third).

: Jake Burge (First), Jamie Wallace (Second) and John H. Adcox (Third). Motor Grader : Octavius Saul (First), Bobby Wayne Johnson (Second) and Jason A. Moak (Third).

: Octavius Saul (First), Bobby Wayne Johnson (Second) and Jason A. Moak (Third). Bushhog: Bobby Wayne Johnson (First), Fayette L. Johnson (Second) and Steve Lofton (Third).

Lowboy winners in order, starting at the third person from the left, (Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Transportation).

Single-Axle Dump Truck winners in order, starting at the third person from the left, (Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Transportation).

Tandem-Axle Dump Truck winners in order, starting at the third person from the left, (Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Transportation).

in order, starting at the third person from the left, (Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Transportation).

Motor Grader winners in order, starting at the third person from the left, (Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Transportation).

Bushhog winners in order, starting at the third person from the left, (Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Transportation).

The top two winners from each event will advance to the state finals. Winners of the state competition will compete and a state champion will be crowned.