MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) hosted its annual District 7 Equipment Operators Roadeo in McComb on Thursday, March 3.
The Roadeo allowed heavy equipment operators to improve technique and learn new skills. District 7 winners are as follows:
- Lowboy: Allen L. Stewart (First), Eric L. Grant (Second) and Michael D. Pritchett (Third).
- Single-Axle Dump Truck: Allen L. Stewart (First), Coly Smith (Second) and Michael C. Jones (Third).
- Tandem-Axle Dump Truck: Michael D. Pritchett (First), Donnell Hobbs (Second) and Charles D. McDaniel (Third).
- Backhoe: Jake Burge (First), Jamie Wallace (Second) and John H. Adcox (Third).
- Motor Grader: Octavius Saul (First), Bobby Wayne Johnson (Second) and Jason A. Moak (Third).
- Bushhog: Bobby Wayne Johnson (First), Fayette L. Johnson (Second) and Steve Lofton (Third).
The top two winners from each event will advance to the state finals. Winners of the state competition will compete and a state champion will be crowned.