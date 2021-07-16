Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Pass Christian

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced a person won the $85,000 jackpot in Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at C&J Quick Stop at 400 Henderson Avenue in Pass Christian. The randomly generated numbers were 5-14-24-30-31.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is presently an estimated $117 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is presently an estimated $150 million. Saturday’s jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $50,000.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on WJTV, WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.