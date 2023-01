JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There was an unusual sight near the Piccadilly restaurant in Jackson.

A car landed on top of another vehicle on Friday, January 13.

The crash happened on Robinson Road at Dixie Circle. According to witnesses at the scene, the driver was doing donuts in the road and lost control of the vehicle.

There’s no word on any injuries. Authorities have not released any information about the crash at this time.