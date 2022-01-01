Witness video leads to arrest in Flowood shooting case

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A witness’s video led to the arrest of a man in connection to a shooting at Reflection Point Apartments.

Flowood police responded to a call of gunshots on Tuesday, December 28 around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, Marcus Stefan Gant, 19, of Jackson, was found suffering from two gunshot wounds to his torso outside of the building. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for his injuries.

Police and Rankin County deputies began canvasing the area when a witness came forward with video footage of the suspect’s vehicle leaving the area. Police identified the suspect as Corey Darrell Taylor, 24, of Jackson.

Taylor was arrested by Clinton police on Saturday, January 1. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Rankin County Jail. His bond was set at $1-million and his first he will make his initial appearance in the Flowood Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 4.