JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opening statements were heard on Tuesday, November 28 in the trial of Beth Ann White.

White is accused of killing a mother and an infant during a crash in Hinds County two years ago. She was indicted on four counts of aggravated DUI.

Authorities said White was driving under the influence when she crashed into Allison Conaway’s vehicle on Highway 18 in November 2021. Conaway and her six-month-old son, Alex, died in the crash. Her two other children were injured.

The state alleges White’s blood alcohol content level was .273% the night of the crash, which is nearly three times more than the legal limit.

Witnesses were called to the stand to testify on Tuesday. One said she will never forget the day of the crash.

“I just remember her stopping so abruptly behind me. I remember stopping at a very fast red light that she blew through. And then it was green. And I remember her. I remember the yellow light flashing turned turn right and the wreck,” said Kelsi Carmichael, a witness.

More than a dozen witnesses are expected to testify as the trial continues.