JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The trial is underway for the man accused of killing Better Men Society Founder Robert Davis.

Opening statements by the prosecution and defense were made in the trial of William “Polo” Edwards on Tuesday, August 22.

Edwards was indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County. He pled not guilty and was denied bond in the case.

Edwards sat quietly in the courtroom on Tuesday as prosecutors gave their opening statements.

Investigators said Edwards killed Davis inside a Clinton home on Hannah Drive on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The home belonged to Shadow Robinson, who was an acquaintance of Davis.

Prosecutors said a jealous rage took a fatal turn.

Investigator Robert Watts, who worked for the Clinton Police Department at the time of the homicide, took photos of the crime scene, which were shown in court. He recovered six shell casings.

The defense raised the question as to why Robinson was not investigated in the case. A search warrant was obtained and executed on Edwards’ home on May 3, 2022, where investigators said they found a gun case and bullets.

Edwards was later arrested after a chase in New Orleans on May 3, 2022.

More witnesses are expected to take the stand on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.