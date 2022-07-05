JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council recognized WJTV 12 News on Tuesday, July 5 for Nexstar’s 26th Annual Founders Day Event that focused on homeless outreach.

The event took place on Friday, June 27 in Jackson. Team members passed out food and necessities to those in need.

“When these groups step up and they provide assistance to the City of Jackson. Here’s the certificate of appreciation to WJTV for volunteering their services to the community during their 26th year Nexstar Founders’ Day celebration by providing food and toiletry bags during the Highway 80 and Ellis Avenue Homeless outreach event,” said Councilman Vernon Hartley, Ward 5.

Our co-chairs, Renee White and Biancca Ball, represented the station at the recognition.