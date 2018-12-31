WJTV staff shares traditions and resolution for New Year's
Favorite tradition, memories, and wishes shared with viewers
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - New year, new beginnings! As the new year approaches WJTV staff shares some of their resolutions and traditions.
What are the best ways to bring in the new year? Is it with a group of family and friends with cocktails and food? Binge watching the best movies and shows on Netflix?
Share your favorite traditions and memories with us. Better yet, send us a picture to wjtv.com.
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
Video Center
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.