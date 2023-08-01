JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News’ Byron Brown and Jeff Guy will be honored during the NATAS Southeast’s Gold and Silver Circle Awards ceremony.

Both Brown and Guy have will be inducted by the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) into the Silver Circle.

To be eligible for the Silver Circle, one must have 25 or more years’ service to the industry and have had notable achievements in the Southeast Chapter. The inductees are chosen by the President of the Chapter and affirmed by the Board of Governors.

Brown is the evening anchor at WJTV 12 News in Jackson, Mississippi, and Guy is the VP & General Manger of WJTV 12 News and WHLT in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Byron Brown, Evening Anchor at WJTV 12 News

Jeff Guy, VP and General Manager at WJTV/WHLT

Last year, WJTV 12 News’ Walt Grayson was inducted into the Gold Circle.

The ceremony will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta.