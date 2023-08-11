JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a suspect after a woman and a three-year-old were injured during a shooting.

Officer Sam Brown said police responded to Baptist Hospital on Thursday, August 10 around 9:00 p.m. after receiving a call about the shooting.

The woman suffered a graze to her right arm, and a three-year-old boy suffered a graze on the finger. According to Brown, the woman said she was asleep when she heard the gunshot.

The shooting happened on North Hill Parkway. No other injuries were reported.

Brown said no information was available on a suspect.