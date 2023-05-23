RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Rankin County woman has been accused of embezzling more than $45,000 from the Brandon High School band booster funds.

Rankin County deputies said they arrested Donna Gladney Floyd, 42, of Pearl, for embezzlement on Monday, May 22.

Investigators said the case was first brought to their attention by the Rankin County School District and Brandon High School officials.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett is expected to bring Floyd before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an initial appearance.