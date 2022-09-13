VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested for embezzlement for allegedly taking money from a Vicksburg Pizza Hut.

Police said Jazzlyn Parker, 23, was arrested on Friday, September 9 and charged with embezzlement. According to investigators, Parker took money from the restaurant on Pemberton Square Boulevard.

Police said a total of $6,785.25 was missing from bank deposits for which Parker was responsible.

Parker appeared in court on Friday and received a $5,000 bond. Her case was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.