JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a woman after a man died from being shot on Hickory Drive.

Police said the man was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his head on Tuesday, May 31 on Hickory Drive. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and was listed in critical condition. Officers said he died in the hospital on Wednesday, June 1.

Investigators said they were informed that the person who shot him was in a U-Haul truck and could be found on Livingston Road.

Police charged Sonni Stewart, 32, with murder on Friday, June 3. Investigators said she admitted to shooting the man, driving the truck and renting the truck from Pearl. However, they said she did not give a motive for the shooting.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.