PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to the death of the woman’s sister in Port Gibson.

Port Gibson Police Chief Russell Dorsey said the incident happened on Wednesday, July 12 at Windsor Arms Apartments on McComb Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Keairis Ford.

Dorsey said officers arrested Ford’s sister, 19-year-old Tanaysheous Ford, in connection to the homicide. Tyrone Goldsberry was also arrested in connection to the case.

Tanaysheous Ford (Courtesy: Adams Co. Jail)

Tyrone Goldsberry (Courtesy: Adams Co. Jail)

Tanaysheous Ford and Goldsberry are both being held at the Adams County Jail. They both face murder charges. The two appeared in court on Friday, July 14, and they were denied bond.