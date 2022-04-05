JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police identified a woman wanted in connection to a robbery that happened at K.O. Designs.

The robbery happened at the Briarwood Drive business on Friday, April 1, 2022. Witnesses said the woman, who was identified as Teva Thomas, along with a male and a female juvenile, entered the location with a gun.

Police said Thomas and the female juvenile confronted the owner about a prom dress she made for her daughter picked up earlier during the week. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, Tomas placed a gun to the owner’s head, threatened to shoot her and demanded money.

Hearn said the female juvenile demanded the owner cash App her cash, and Thomas took $1,400 from a money bag the owner kept in her purse.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Thomas, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).