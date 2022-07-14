JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Arson investigators are searching for a woman who is accused of setting two cars on fire in Jackson.

Jackson fire officials said the first car was set on fire at 2838 Gentilly Drive on Tuesday, July 12. The second car was set on fire at 952 Glenwood Drive on Wednesday, July 13.

Firefighters were able to put out both fires without any injuries reported. However, arson investigators were called to both of the scenes.

Fire officials said Alexus Harden is wanted in connection to the fires. They said she is four feet and eight inches tall and weighs 138 pounds. Her last known address is on Metairie Road in Jackson.

Anyone with information about Harden’s location can call the Jackson Fire Department Arson Division at (601)-960-1579.