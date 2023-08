JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a domestic dispute.

Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Gordon Street on Thursday, August 10.

According to Brown, the 26-year-old man was shot once in the leg by the woman. He said the victim did not provide any information to officers about the suspect.

The condition of the victim is unknown.