VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The Vicksburg Police Department arrested and charged a woman from Louisiana for felony embezzlement.

Haley O’Briant is accused of stealing over $56,000 from her employer.

This incident had been reported to the Vicksburg Police Department on October 4, 2019.

O’Briant made her initial appearance Wednesday. The case will be presented to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Her bond is set at $150,000.