FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested following a police chase that led from Flowood to Jackson on Monday, July 25.

Flowood police said they tried to stop Dollie Mae Peterson on Lakeland Drive. Investigators said she didn’t stop, which led to a police chase that ended when she ran into a light pole near Ridgewood Road in Jackson.

Peterson was charged with fleeing or eluding law enforcement, running a red light, suspended driver’s license, no insurance, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue light/siren, shoplifting third offense $500 or more, false identification, possession of marijuana and a wanted person.

Flowood police said Peterson had a warrant from Madison County for receiving stolen property. She is being held at the Rankin County Jail with a hold for Madison County.