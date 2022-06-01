VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman in connection to an armed robbery that happened at Carter Jewelers.

The robbery happened on Thursday, May 26 at the store on Pemberton Square Boulevard. An employee told police a woman wanted to see a ring from the glass case.

Police said the woman, who was identified as Hope Robinson, of Jackson, walked out of the store with the ring. When the employee followed her, Robinson allegedly said she had a weapon before fleeing in a silver GMC Terrain.

The ring stolen was an Oval Marquis cut ring valued at $13,500.00.

Robinson was later arrested on Interstate 20 near the Edwards exit. She was charged with armed robbery.

Police said Robinson appeared in court on Friday, May 27. Her bond was set at $30,000.