FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police arrested a woman after they received an allegation of a child abuse case at a daycare on July 26, 2022.

The case was reported at the Circle of Friends Learning Center on Luckney Road, according to investigators. They said after investigation by the Flowood Detective Division, the allegations were found to be true.

Police arrested Jennetta Morgan on the charge of child abuse the following day.

Morgan’s bond was set at $100,000. She is expected to appear in court on August 11, 2022.