JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident that occurred at I-55 Frontage and Canton Mart Road.

Jada Kelly (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. Officer Sam Brown said a white Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Jada Kelly, struck a black Nissan Altima with three occupants inside.

According to Brown, two passengers in the Nissan Altima succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victims as 46-year-old Azure Verbena Lee Higgins and 43-year-old Valerie Renee Lynch.

The unidentified driver was transported to a local hospital by AMR. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said Kelly had a blood alcohol level of 0.18. She was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI.