VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Alexis Maniel, 21, was arrested on October 6, 2019, on a charge of felony domestic violence.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, this is a result of an altercation she had with a male subject during which he received stab wounds to his face.

Maniel appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court Monday morning.

Her case will go to a Warren County Grand Jury.

Her bond is set at $2,500.