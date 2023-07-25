PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies announced a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a used car dealer.

On July 12, deputies said they were mad aware that Lauren Humphries-Westmoreland was in Lincoln County with the stolen black 2014 Nissan Rogue.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and arrest Humphries-Westmoreland. She was charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle.

Initially, investigators said Humphries-Westmoreland and an unidentified man went into Dooley’s Auto Sales on Highway 98 East in McComb around 1:00 p.m. on July 7, 2023. They wanted to test drive a black 2014 Nissan Rogue SUV.

Around 4:00 p.m. the same day, the business notified the Pike County Sheriff’s Office that the vehicle had not been returned. The SUV had a Dooley’s Auto Sales tag at the time of the theft.

Humphries-Westmoreland is being held in the Pike County Jail on a $10,000 bond.