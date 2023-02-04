VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was taken into custody for a suspected DUI after a police chase in Vicksburg on Friday, February 3.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported a 911 caller reported around 4:20 a.m. that a grey Nissan Altima had crashed into an embankment James E. Stirgus. The car left the scene, drove to the park in Marcus Bottom then drove south on Halls Ferry.

An unmarked Vicksburg police unit tried to stop the car on Bowmar with lights and a siren, but the vehicle continued driving. The car eventually stopped on Avenue D.

According to the newspaper, two bottles were found in the vehicle and the driver was taken into custody.