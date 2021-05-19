Woman arrested in Alabama in connection to shooting death of Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman, who led Alabama officers on a car chase Friday, May 14, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Gerald Wallace.

Millian Catrice Tate, 38, is facing three counts of reckless endangerment and several traffic violations in Alabama. She faces a capital murder charge in Mississippi.

According to the Hartselle Police Department, officers responded to Kroger on Friday in reference to a vehicle reported stolen from a murder victim in Mississippi. Investigators said Tate drove away with three small children, ages 5, 8 and 11, once she saw officers.

Once the chase stopped, investigators found a semi-automatic pistol in the vehicle. Tate is currently waiting to be transported to Jackson on capital murder charges.

Jackson police said Wallace was shot once in the head on Friday, May 14, on West Pearl Street. His vehicle was stolen.