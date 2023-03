At least two people were injured in a crash in Rankin County Friday morning. The crash happened on Brown Hill Road in Florence.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – At least two people, including a baby, were injured in a crash in Rankin County Friday morning.

The crash happened on Brown Hill Road in Florence.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said a baby boy was taken to the hospital. He said the child suffered a seatbelt rash and is in stable condition.

According to Bailey, crews were working to remove a woman from the vehicle.

At least two people were injured in a crash in Rankin County Friday morning. The crash happened on Brown Hill Road in Florence.



At least two people were injured in a crash in Rankin County Friday morning. The crash happened on Brown Hill Road in Florence.

WJTV 12 News will have an update on this story as soon as more information becomes available.