Woman charged after mother, infant killed in Hinds County crash

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman accused of causing a crash that killed a mother and an infant in Hinds County has been charged in the case.

Investigators said Beth Ann White has been charged with two counts of aggravated DUI. She was transferred to the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond on Monday, November 8 after being released from the hospital.

Hinds County deputies said White appeared intoxicated after crashing into a vehicle on Highway 18 near Springridge Road on Monday, November 1. The vehicle belonged to Allison Conaway, who was killed in the crash along with her infant son.

Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler said the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is the leading agency in the case.