JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was charged in connection to a murder that happened in Jackson in January.

Jackson Police Department (JPD) Chief Deputy Tyrone Buckley said the murder occurred at 290 Stokes Roberts Road on Wednesday, January 11.

Buckley said 37-year-old Charlotte Michelle Blackley was arrested just after 7:00 p.m. on Exchange Drive near Dona Avenue on Saturday, March 18. She was charged with murder.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234.