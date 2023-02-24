VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was charged after a 61-year-old man was fatally struck by a car in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said Kenny Ray Smith was hit by the car while he was walking on North Washington near Hutson Street around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 23.

Initially, investigators said the driver of the vehicle fell asleep at the wheel after leaving work.

Jones said Annie Mae Carson, of Vicksburg, was charged with manslaughter-culpable negligence, careless driving and driving on the wrong side of the road. Her bond was set at $75,000.

Vicksburg police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.