JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened during the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade in March.

According to the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office, Jenny Lukens was arrested on Friday, June 23. She was indicted by a Hinds County Grand Jury for hindering prosecution for her alleged role in the double homicide.

The alleged shooter, Jordan Kyle Cummins, of Florence, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of contraband.

Joshua Spann, 27, and Auden Jubilee Simpkins, 23, were shot and killed around 1:00 p.m. near Jefferson Street on Saturday, March 25 during the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade. Cummins was arrested the same day in connection to the shooting.

During a court appearance in March, Cummins claimed he shot Spann and Simpkins in self-defense.

Cummins was arraigned in Hinds County Circuit Court on June 13. The murder trial has been tentatively set for November 13, 2023.

Cummins’ trial for the contraband charge has been set for November 6, 2023.