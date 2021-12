PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a woman for arson. According to investigators, the fire happened on Sunday, December 5, around 4:45 a.m. on Gradyville Road.

When deputies arrived, a witness said they saw Sandquaneittra Floyd run from behind the camper trailer and jump in a dark colored Nissan Rogue. The witness said they saw smoke and flames coming from the camper trailer.

Floyd was arrested on Monday, December 6 and booked into the Pike County Jail.